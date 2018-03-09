Van Denton provides update on chance for snow on Sunday, Monday

It still appears two systems will impact the Piedmont Triad this weekend.

The first will happen Friday night, with clouds and a few light patchy showers late tonight that could be mixed with a few flakes or sleet (mainly north). Some will get nothing tonight. Also, a few showers may linger in the morning, if you get one, it will be light, less than 0.05″.

There will be a break in the afternoon and early part of Saturday night. There could even be a few breaks in the clouds. Saturday is not likely to be a washout.

Early Sunday morning, rain returns and then picks up during the day. Sunday night we expect colder air to pull down from the north and change the rain to snow in the north and possibly all the way down to the Triad before daybreak Monday.

At this point, models show anywhere from no snow to more than two inches for the Triad. At this moment, given all information available, the most likely would be less than 1 inch and most likely less than half an inch in the immediate Triad. The best chance for one inch or more is near the Virginia line and in the northwestern foothills and mountains.

The original low pressure area is expected to give way to a new low forming along the coast on Sunday evening. When a new low has to form, it complicates the entire pattern more than when we are tracking one constant low. In this type of case, confidence is lower than normal.

