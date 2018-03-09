UNCG to host NCAA Selection Show viewing party on Sunday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro is hosting a viewing party for Sunday’s announcement of the NCAA basketball tournament field, and you’re invited, the News & Record reports.
Doors to the Cone Ballroom in the Elliott University Center will open at 5 p.m. The show, airing on TBS, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, and parking in the Walker Avenue deck also will be free. Fans are asked to RSVP (click here).
CBS and Turner Sports are expected to announce all of the 68 teams within the show’s first 10 minutes. Automatic qualifiers, which include UNCG as the Southern Conference tournament champion, are expected to be announced first, followed by the at-large selections.
The Spartans are making their third appearance all-time in the NCAA tournament and first since 2001.
Find out how to get tickets in the News & Record.
