Teen arrested after high-speed chase in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A teen was arrested after a high-speed chase in Thomasville early Friday morning.
Thomasville police were doing a license check when an SUV came up as stolen. The driver took off and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle eventually stopped on Griffith Street and three people jumped out and ran away.
A teenage girl has been arrested but police are still searching for the two other suspects.
Anyone with information about the chase is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.
35.882637 -80.081988