Teen arrested after high-speed chase in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A teen was arrested after a high-speed chase in Thomasville early Friday morning.

Thomasville police were doing a license check when an SUV came up as stolen. The driver took off and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Griffith Street and three people jumped out and ran away.

A teenage girl has been arrested but police are still searching for the two other suspects.

Anyone with information about the chase is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.