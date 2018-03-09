× Rockingham County man charged with child abuse after infant treated for skull fracture at hospital

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man is facing charges after a child abuse investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Richard Cory Combs, 29, is charged with assault on an female and felony child abuse resulting in serious physical injury.

The investigation was started after a Triad area hospital reported treating an infant with a skull fracture.

Combs was taken into custody and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $105,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 15.