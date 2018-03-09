× Publix considering distribution center in Guilford County; could employ 1,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is considering building a $400 million regional distribution center in Guilford County that would employ 1,000 people, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The 1.8 million-square-foot center would be one of the largest distribution centers in the Piedmont Triad.

The company has asked the City Council to grant it up to $17.7 million in incentives and $3 million worth of water and sewer lines to the land near Birch Creek Road in eastern Guilford County.

According to a notice that ran Friday in the News & Record, council will hold a public hearing on the request at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on March 20.

