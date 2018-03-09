Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, then booked into same facility

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons.

It happened Tuesday at the jail system in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Greg Baghoomian, 28, entered the lobby of an inmate center and flashed a badge to try to get in, according to the sheriff’s department.

When deputies stopped him to check his credentials, Baghoomian ran out of the building and across the street.

Deputies notified officials at the jail and they detained the suspect, according to deputies.

Baghoomian had a large knife, two Taser devices, gloves and a false FBI credential, according to authorities. He was arrested on suspicion of bringing a deadly weapon inside a jail facility and impersonating a peace officer.

Baghoomian was booked at the Inmate Reception Center, the same place tried to sneak into.

Weapons allegedly found on Greg Baghoomian are seen in an image provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.