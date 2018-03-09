Heartwarming photo shows Waffle House employee cutting food for elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MARQUE, Texas -- A heartwarming photo shows a Waffle House employee cutting up food for an elderly man struggling to do it on his own.

Evoni Williams, 18, was working on Saturday when she noticed a man with an oxygen tank struggling to cut his food, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Customer Laura Wolf saw Williams jump into action and posted a photo of the kind gesture on Facebook.

"Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham," she wrote in the post. "This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge. I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative."

The now-viral picture has become a gift for Williams, who graduated from high school in May and began working at the Waffle House to save up for college, as she was given a $16,000 scholarship from Texas Southern University, KHOU reports.

In addition, Williams was given her own day by the City of La Marque.

The photo has more than 95,000 likes and 44,000 shares.