Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem starts new ‘youth escort policy’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem on Friday implemented a new “Youth Escort Policy.”

According to a press release, Hanes Mall management will begin enforcing the new policy at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Hanes Mall visitors under age 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings after 5 p.m., or at any other time the policy is in effect.

“Individuals in violation of the Hanes Mall YEP program or in violation of any posted mall rules that refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing,” the policy says.

More policy details can be found here.

The decision, mall officials said, was made “after careful consideration, internal discussions, and meetings with local law enforcement and not as a result of any specific incident.”

Hanes Mall closed two hours early last Saturday after a large disturbance involving nearly 100 teenagers.

Winston-Salem police said the teenagers were violating the mall’s curfew and security asked them to leave.

At least one teen refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing. Officers tried to handcuff him and he started to resist, according to police. Several other teenagers then started pulling him away from the officers.

Police used pepper spray and the teenager was eventually handcuffed inside a Sunglass Hut store inside the mall.

After the arrest, police said several teenagers started acting disorderly and two others were arrested.

More than 40 officers remained on the scene for at least two hours.