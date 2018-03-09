× Handgun, BB gun confiscated at Caswell County middle school

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Two weapons, including a handgun, were found at a Caswell County middle school Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office investigated regarding firearms being brought to N.L. Dillard Middle School.

During the investigation, deputies found an unloaded handgun and a BB gun.

The juveniles involved are being referred to the juvenile justice system, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

36.413118 -79.365476