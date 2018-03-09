Guns confiscated at Providence Grove High leave lingering fears for parents, students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Amber Ward's biggest fear is knowing a school shooting can happen at any school.

Her fear almost became a reality on Thursday.

That's when law enforcement confiscated two guns from two students at Providence High School -- the same school where her son attends as a freshman.

Ward said Thursday's event keeps replaying over and over again in her head.

"It's very overwhelming and it's terrifying," Ward said.

The two guns confiscated made her think long and hard this morning.

"Actually contemplated not sending him to school," Ward said.

She decided to take her son to school and made sure to say three words when she dropped him off; "I love you."

"We say that everyday but it's like it was a different kind of day," Ward said.

This scary experience not only impacts parents, but students too.

"Give you a little reality check," Providence Grove student Adam Simons said.

Simons said he left early Thursday after hearing about the guns.

He also had a lot on his mind Friday morning.

"I was kind of hesitant in coming just because of the scenario that happened yesterday," Simons said.

Both Simons and Ward said the heavy presence of law enforcement in the form of eight deputies made a huge difference.

"Makes you feel a little bit safer," Simons said.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they're still looking at armed volunteers in schools as an option in case of a school shooting.