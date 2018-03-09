× Gunman, 3 hostages dead after standoff at California veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — After an apparent hours-long standoff between police and a gunman, three women were found dead at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Chris Childs, assistant chief of the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division, told reporters Friday night.

The suspect was also found dead, Childs said.

The three victims were earlier described as employees of The Pathway Home, a counseling service for veterans who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is on the property.