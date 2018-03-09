Former Asheville officer resigns after beating, choking and tasing suspected jaywalker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --Authorities have charged a former Asheville police officer shown on body camera beating a man during an arrest for jaywalking, according to WLOS.

Christopher Hickman, 31, has been charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats in the incident on Aug. 24, 2017.

Police body camera video showed a strong use of force by the officer during the arrest of Johnnie Rush near the corner of Biltmore and Short Coxe avenues in Asheville.

In the video, Hickman can be seen punching Rush on the back of the head several times as he was being restrained and arrested. The video also shows Rush getting tased after he fled from police.

The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office tweeted the news at about 7:30 p.m. and the Asheville Police Department retweeted the information about five minutes later.

Hickman case news: pic.twitter.com/ayewjg9g8f — Buncombe County DA (@BuncombeCoDA) March 9, 2018

Hickman is currently behind bars on a $10,000 unsecured bond.