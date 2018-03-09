Driver crashes into Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A car crashed into Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, resulting in minor injuries to the driver, according to police.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the space formerly occupied by a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Nobody was inside at the time.

The driver went over the curb in a car, through a window and into the vacant space, according to Winston-Salem police.

Emergency workers took the driver to a hospital to be checked out. Police have not said what caused the crash.

Crews remained on the scene as of about 8:30 p.m.