Dance helps Greensboro student become well-rounded scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Practice makes perfect. A Triad teen knows that very well, and that’s why he works to perfect his craft.

“Dance brings out emotion,” said 15-year-old Avilon Tate. “It helps me express myself without speaking. So, if I’m having a bad day, [I] just put on a song and start moving the way I feel inside.”

The Grimsley High School honor student started doing ballet, jazz and hip-hop dance when he was 18 months old. He joined his school’s track team as a way to boost his stamina on stage.

Last summer, he earned a full scholarship to study at Alvin Ailey Dance Theater in New York City. He’s also studied with The Charlotte Ballet.

Tate says getting involved in various activities has helped him to be well-rounded. He also says it’s important for people to find their passion.

“You get to meet new people. You get to, you know, make a connection with the world.”

He has been in a number of performances including Annie and The Wiz.

Tate takes dance at The Pointe! Studio of Dance in Greensboro. He is preparing for an upcoming performance of Pride Land: A Dance Adaptation of The Lion King.

