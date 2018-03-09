Chapel Hill named best city for college basketball fans; Durham ranked No. 4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The ACC Tournament is in full swing and fans in one North Carolina city are the top beneficiary of March Madness.
According to WalletHub, Chapel Hill is the top-ranked city for college basketball fans.
Wallethub used nine metrics to calculate the rankings. They include:
- Number of college basketball teams
- The performance level of college basketball teams (dividing numbers of wins by total games played)
- Number of basketball championships
- Number of regular season championship wins
- Number of Hall of Fame head coaches
- Minimum season ticket price
- College basketball fan engagement
- Number of coaches in the past 10 seasons
- College basketball stadium capacity
With a score of 61.5, Chapel Hill beat out Lawrence, KS (58.98), Los Angeles, CA (57.68) and Durham (56.31) for the top spot.
Lexington, Kentucky; Philadelphia; Storrs, Connecticut; Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan and College Park, Maryland rounded out the top 10.
See the entire list here.
