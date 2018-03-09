Chapel Hill named best city for college basketball fans; Durham ranked No. 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The ACC Tournament is in full swing and fans in one North Carolina city are the top beneficiary of March Madness.

According to WalletHub, Chapel Hill is the top-ranked city for college basketball fans.

Wallethub used nine metrics to calculate the rankings. They include:

Number of college basketball teams The performance level of college basketball teams (dividing numbers of wins by total games played) Number of basketball championships Number of regular season championship wins Number of Hall of Fame head coaches Minimum season ticket price College basketball fan engagement Number of coaches in the past 10 seasons College basketball stadium capacity

With a score of 61.5, Chapel Hill beat out Lawrence, KS (58.98), Los Angeles, CA (57.68) and Durham (56.31) for the top spot.

Lexington, Kentucky; Philadelphia; Storrs, Connecticut; Bloomington, Indiana; East Lansing, Michigan and College Park, Maryland rounded out the top 10.

