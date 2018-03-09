× Burlington man accused of raping 5-year-old girl

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl in early January, according to a press release.

On Jan. 8, investigations with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit were contacted by a woman who said her young daughter had been sexually assaulted two days earlier.

The 5-year-old girl said the assault was committed by the mother’s former boyfriend as he was taking care of her while the woman was out.

Following an investigation, 34-year-old Rodney TeRae Parker was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to jail on a $1.5 million secured bond.