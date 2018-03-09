Bag of 54 severed human hands found in Russia

Russian police are investigating after a bag containing 54 severed human hands washed up near Siberia, The Siberian Times reports.

The hands were found this week on an island in the Amur River close to the city of Khabarovsk. Police have fingerprints from one hand and the others are being checked.

According to Metro, the incident is not considered to be suspicious. Officials believe the limbs may have come from a Russian practice where the hands of unknown corpses are cut off to preserve fingerprints for later identification.

It is believed the hands were stored at a forensic laboratory but later disposed of in an “inappropriate way.”