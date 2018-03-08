Winston-Salem diner serves up old-fashioned southern comfort food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Sometimes you need a little comfort food like chicken and dumplings or cornbread. Luckily, that's what the Towne Center Diner in Winston-Salem specializes in.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to see how they cook old-fashioned southern comfort food, but with a new flare. Chef and owner John Tharp graduated from Johnson and Wales Culinary School and spent the first decade of his career working in New York City.

Three years ago, he decided to buy a diner in his home state and use his skills to elevate the recipes he grew up eating.

All of the dishes are delicious. The dumplings are hand rolled and the macaroni and cheese is made from scratch. But the best items on the menu made be the homemade desserts, especially the chocolate pie. After one bite, FOX8 Foodie suggests you always leave room for dessert!

You can check out their full menu here.