WATCH: North Carolina’s Roy Williams hilariously fails to rip suit jacket in half

BROOKLYN — A moment of pure frustration for North Carolina head coach Roy Williams turned into social media’s best gift Wednesday night, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The moment happened during North Carolina’s 78-59 throttling of Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

The Hall of Fame coach lost his cool and attempted to tear his suit jacked in half after guard Theo Pinson grabbed a rebound and put up a shot quick shot that Williams didn’t like. Unfortunately for Williams, he didn’t come close to ripping the jacket.

Roy Williams failing to rip his suit jacket in frustration is the funniest thing you will see all day. pic.twitter.com/gFiZr4G6pI — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 8, 2018

“It’s embarrassing to try the sucker and not do it,” he said. “I thought I was stronger than that to be honest with you.”

He jokingly told Pinson that he was trying to rip the jacket because he couldn’t put his hands on him.

As expected, Twitter quickly picked up on Williams’ failed effort and ran with it:

When you think you're the Hulk but really you're just Roy Williams. #CuseVsUNC #ACCTourney pic.twitter.com/EbbEzPgz9p — Nick Kaplan (@NicKapz) March 8, 2018

Roy Williams really tried to go Hulk Hogan on his jacket last night, huh? pic.twitter.com/npXEcEToLz — Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) March 8, 2018

.@tpinsonn last night on Roy Williams' failed jacket rip, "When he told us he tried to rip it I said, 'Well, you just embarrassed yourself in front of everybody.'" — Kirk Meyer (@BigJ_KMeyer) March 8, 2018

Ever want to rip your jacket in half? Roy Williams showed everyone how *not* to do it: https://t.co/Mq0IardlYA 🎥: @dadgumboxscores pic.twitter.com/q0M4eFmHzU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 8, 2018

Dadgum Roy Williams doesn't like his jacket #UKvsUNC pic.twitter.com/ExoMBOe0Fv — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) December 17, 2016