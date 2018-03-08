Triad college students on spring break giving back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- College students right here in the Triad are rolling up their sleeves this spring break to give back to the community.

The program by United Way of Greater Greensboro is in its first year and it's called LOVEGSO Alternative Spring Break. Instead of going somewhere warm to spend time with friends, it gives students an opportunity to learn about the needs of the community.

"I think it speaks very highly of the local students who are wanting to sacrifice their spring break to give back to the community," said Michael Cottingham of United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Students participating applied by submitting an essay, explaining what they hoped to gain from the experience.

"By the end of the week, we are hoping that the college students have a better understanding of the needs in our community and how they can be involved in meeting those needs and learning in general about what makes Greensboro special," Cottingham said.

Each morning, the students will volunteer with different local organizations and in return, each afternoon they will take a trip to a local business where they can make connections and get a behind the scenes experience.

United Way of Greater Greensboro hopes to grow the program in the future.

Learn more about the program here.