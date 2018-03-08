× Teenager in Wilkes County charged with murder after 19-year-old friend dies

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A teenager in Wilkes County has been charged with murder after another teenager died following a fight.

Paul Holland Cockeran III, 16, of, Wilkesboro, faces charges in the death of 19-year-old Dillon Scott Allison, of North Wilkesboro, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect and victim were friends and were at Cockeran’s house early Sunday morning when they started arguing and fighting, according to authorities.

Cockeran said he put Allison in a chokehold and Allison passed out. Cockeran then called 911 and emergency responders took the victim to Wilkes Medical Center.

Allison was later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.