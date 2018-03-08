× Police searching for suspects in Thomasville apartment shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for “multiple suspects” who shot into an apartment in Thomasville early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

It happened at about 12:35 a.m. when the suspects drove by the apartment in the 400 block of Memorial Park Drive and began shooting into the apartment.

Five people were inside at the time, but nobody was hurt, according police. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also shot.

Thomasville police said they have a person of interest, but nobody has been arrested. The shooting was not a random act, according to police.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.