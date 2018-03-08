Police looking for another teenager after disturbance at Hanes Mall involving 80 to 100 teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for another teenager after a large disturbance at Hanes Mall on Saturday that involved 80 to 100 teens.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for 17-year-old Conrad Jones Jr., of Winston-Salem, for first-degree trespass and public disturbance.

Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem closed two hours early on Saturday after a large disturbance involving nearly 100 teenagers.

Police crews were called to 3320 Silas Creek Parkway shortly after 6:30 p.m. and the mall closed at 7.

Winston-Salem police said the teenagers were violating the mall’s curfew and security asked them to leave.

Police said 16-year-old Rakey James Baldwin refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing.

Officers tried to handcuff him and he started to resist, according to police. Several other teenagers then started pulling him away from the officers.

Police used pepper spray and the teenager was eventually handcuffed inside a Sunglass Hut store inside the mall.

After the arrest, police said several teenagers started acting disorderly and two others were arrested. One was identified as 16-year-old Jaheim Lamar Martin. Police are not releasing the name of the third because the person is a juvenile.

Nobody was hurt. Despite any possible rumors, police found no evidence of a shooting at the mall.

More than 40 officers remained on the scene for at least two hours.

The mall announced a policy in 2010 that requires all visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Friday or Saturday nights after 6 p.m.

After the mall closed, authorities had parents pick their children near the McDonald's from the Silas Creek Parkway side.

Anyone with any information on Junior’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.