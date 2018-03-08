× Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Winston-Salem, trying to rob another

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing one bank in Winston-Salem and trying to rob another.

Willie James White, 65, of Winston-Salem, faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he robbed the Sun Trust at 4306 N. Liberty St. shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 8 after demanded money with a knife.

Nobody was hurt, but he took an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and also demanded money with a knife.

Police said he claimed he had a gun, but never showed one. He eventually left without any money. Nobody was hurt.

White has been jailed in Forsyth County under a $110,000 secured bond.