× Missing baby found dead after disturbing text prompts Amber Alert

NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma man has been charged with murder after the 7-month-old baby at the center of a statewide Amber Alert was found dead.

According to KFOR, Jody Minjarez was found dead inside a home on Venice Boulevard in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon. The infant’s father, Victor Minjarez, has been charged with first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.

On Feb. 19, police went to a home in reference to a reported domestic assault. Officers say Victor violently attacked the child’s mother and left the home with Jody.

Just days later, the 31-year-old allegedly sent a text message to a friend telling her to tell the child’s mother that she would never see her son again.

Wednesday morning, authorities issued an Amber Alert in the case but canceled the alert several hours later after police found Victor at the home in Oklahoma City.

Police found the 7-month-old’s body a short time later and the father was charged with murder.