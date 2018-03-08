× Man arrested after gunshots fired into Thomasville apartment

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested one man and are looking for other suspects after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Thomasville on Thursday morning.

Joseph O’Brian Simon, 25, of Thomasville, faces charges of injury to personal property and felonious discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:35 a.m. when the suspects drove by the apartment in the 400 block of Memorial Park Drive and began shooting.

Five people were inside at the time, but nobody was hurt, according police. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also shot.

Police have said the shooting was not a random act, but have not released a motive. Other suspects are still wanted.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.