Man arrested after cab driver found dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a cab driver was found dead in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 3:50 a.m., officers went to the intersection of Tower Street and Peachtree Street in reference to a Classic Cab parked with its door open. Upon arrival, officers found the cab’s driver, identified as 49-year-old Richard Dormann Webb, dead inside the vehicle.

Police determined Webb’s death was suspicious and began investigating.

Calvin Lee Moore Jr., 25, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention without bond.

Webb had been driving with Classic Cab Company for three years and recently switched shifts to help at night, according to the company’s owner Barry Abdul.

No one else is suspected in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.