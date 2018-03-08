× Gun confiscated from student at Randolph County high school

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A gun was confiscated from a student at a Randolph County high school Thursday morning, according to Tim Moody with the Randolph County School System.

School officials received a tip early Thursday that a student was planning to bring a firearm to Providence Grove High School, which is located in the Climax community in the northern part of the county.

When the student arrived at school, officials investigated the claim, which led to the confiscation of the gun.

School administration is working with local law enforcement to investigate the situation.

PGHS Principal Brad Walston sent a message to parents this morning:

Good morning, parents, this is Principal Brad Walston. I am calling to make you aware of a safety concern that was addressed this morning on the campus of Providence Grove High School prior to the start of the school day. Early this morning, the school’s administration received a tip of the possibility of a firearm being brought to campus this morning by a student. Upon receipt of this tip, the school’s administration immediately investigated the situation upon the student’s arrival on campus. This investigation led to the confiscation of the firearm by the school’s administration. Law enforcement also has been working with the school’s administration on this situation. Please know that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority at all times. Thank you and have a good day.

