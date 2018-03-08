× Convicted child sex offender gets chance to preach at North Carolina church

CONCORD, N.C. — A former North Carolina youth pastor who spent time in prison for molesting two young boys was allowed to preach at a church on a Sunday morning last month, according to WSOC.

The Rev. Rusty Price, of Camino Church in Concord, invited his brother, Robert Price, to the pulpit.

Robert Price was convicted of indecent liberties with a 12-year-old member of Kingsway Church, where he had been working at the time. That church no longer exists.

“Well, we thought it was very important for him to share the story of brokenness. He did, and did a great job,” Rusty Price said.

He said his brother is a member at Camino but he’s not on the church staff. He is also not the only registered sex offender in the congregation. Administrators have talked about the issue, and they have a plan.

“High accountability, never alone,” Rusty Price said. “We want to provide certain areas where they can serve when it’s appropriate.”

Children are off-limits to the convicted sex offenders, and ushers have to accompany those who are on the registry to the bathroom.

“I’m glad he’s moving ahead, and I love him like a brother because he’s my brother,” Rusty Price said. “One of God’s attributes — he is always there to give people another chance.”