Company pays for drunk man’s accidental $1,600 Uber ride

SEWELL, N.J. -- The man who got drunk at a party in West Virginia and accidentally ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state of New Jersey will be reimbursed for the trip.

Kenneth Bachman was partying with friends in Morgantown, West Virginia, near the campus of West Virginia University.

He decided to call it a night and ordered an Uber ride -- which he tells KYW-TV he doesn't quite remember doing.

“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar. I was getting drinks all night; I probably spent like $200 at the bar after already drinking all day,” Bachman told the Philadelphia television station. “Basically, I kinda just blacked out. The last thing I remember was being at the bar and then I just woke up in the Uber next to an older dude telling me I was an hour out from Jersey.”

When Bachman got home, he had no choice but to pay a hefty price for the ride.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Bachman, New Jersey-based meal prep company Eat Clean Bro has offered to pay his bill as a thank you for not drinking and driving.

He says that any donations to the page will go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.