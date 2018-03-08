× 4 people hurt after driver runs red light in High Point, knocking out traffic lights

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Four people were injured after a driver ran a red light in High Point and caused a crash that knocked out traffic signals.

The first crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the Brentwood Drive exit to Business 85 southbound and took out a stoplight in the area.

Police said the driver has been cited for running a red light.

One person was injured in the initial crash and three others were hurt after people continued to drive through the intersection.

The light has been restored and traffic has reopened in the area.