30,000 pairs of Target girls’ jeans have been recalled — here’s why

BETHESDA, Md. — Around 30,000 pairs of girls’ jeans have been recalled due to the risk of injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans, which are sold exclusively at Target.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4-18P and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs. “Cat & Jack” and the words “Super Skinny” are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.

The metal stars can detach, posing a laceration hazard, the CPSC said.

The hangtag attached to the jeans has one of the following numbers, 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392 at the top of the tag:

There have been six reports of the stars detaching, including five reports where someone was cut.

Anyone who has the recalled jeans should stop wearing them immediately and return them to any Target store for a refund, the CPSC said.

The jeans were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from September through November 2017.

For more information on this recall, contact target at 1-800-440-0680.