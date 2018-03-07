× Suspect sought in death of man found shot in crashed car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man found fatally shot inside a crashed car in Winston-Salem in mid-December, according to a news release.

At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, officers were called to a shopping center on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired. A short time later, they found James Anthony Davis Jr. dead from gunshot wounds in a crashed Acura MDX on North Cleveland Avenue.

Police said Davis and other occupants in the Acura went into a business on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they exited the business and came back to the car someone shot into the vehicle, hitting Davis. The suspect then fled the scene.

The occupants of the Acura left the area and were involved in a crash in the 700 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where Davis was found dead in the vehicle.

Police said Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Rashone Edward Lee for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily harm.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.