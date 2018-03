× Man killed in mobile home fire in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a mobile home fire in Wilkes County Tuesday night, according to Wilkes County Fire Marshal Nick Hamby.

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. at a mobile home on Highland Place in Roaring River.

Hamby says the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The man has not been identified.