Man charged in death of infant from Randolph County released from jail

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A man suspected in the death of an infant from Randolph County has been released from jail, according to Robert Chabot with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to a home in the 4100 block of Bay Doe Street in Ramseur on Feb. 9 after a 911 call about an unresponsive infant.

Authorities tried saving the infant’s life on the scene and then took the infant to Randolph Hospital, according to a press release. The infant was then taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The infant died on Feb. 10 and 26-year-old Dylon James Kirkpatrick was charged with murder.

Kirkpatrick was released on Tuesday after “Judge [Scott] Etheridge found no probable cause for the charges,” Chabot said.

The investigation is ongoing.