Man arrested in connection with double shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex Sunday morning, according to a press release.

At about 9:45 a.m., crews were called to Pepperstone Apartments in the 2000 block of Pepperstone Place.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Rachaud Montray Polite.

According to police, Polite was one of several men who forced their way into the apartment and stole property. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound until he was released and booked into the Guilford County Jail Tuesday night.

Polite has been charged with three counts of kidnapping and conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police are working to identify the person, or persons, who shot Polite.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.