Man accused of exposing himself at Dollar General in King

KING, N.C. — A man is accused of exposing himself at a Dollar General in King Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the King Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers went to the Dollar General on Post Office Street in reference to a person who exposed themselves in public. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had already left the business.

Following an investigation, police arrested 55-year-old Jeffrey Samuel Monday and charged him with indecent exposure and injury to personal property.

He is behind bars on a $5,000 secured bond. He has an April 16 court date.