Local tractor-collecting family to celebrate their 10th toy tractor show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – On the Fishel family farm it’s obvious their favorite brand of tractor.

“Farmalls is what we had at home,” said Phil Fishel. “It’s just part of the heritage.”

Phil’s father first started collecting the tractors, a hobby he’s passed down to his son Neil.

“We are about six tractors short of having a full set from the 1920s all the way up to the late 60s,” said Neil who, over the years, has picked up parts and paraphernalia to go along with the tractors. “This is what we collected and finally got to build an area to display it as a dealership.”

They also collect toy tractors, in fact the toys and real tractors go hand in hand.

“Kids wanted a toy tractor like their dads so the dealers would give a toy like the tractor their dad bought,” said Neil, who doesn’t keep the family’s love of collecting to themselves. Every year they host a Farm Toy Show with vendors from six states to share their collection. “We are proud of it.”

This weekend will be their 10th toy show. Tickets are $3.00, children under 12 get in Free.

Farm Toy Show

Windmill Acres

1522 Jasper Lane Winston-Salem

Friday 6-9 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull

Saturday 1 p.m.