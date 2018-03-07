‘Little Black Dress Initiative’ raises awareness about poverty in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A little black dress is known as a staple in a woman’s wardrobe.

Women in the Junior League of High Point wore their black dresses not to make a fashion statement, but to make a statement about poverty in the Piedmont through “A Little Black Dress Initiative.”

By wearing the same dress several days in a row, members help bring awareness to the women in poverty who lack the professional attire necessary to pursue and/or retain a job.

“Last year was the first year that the Junior League of High Point did it. I wore the same dress every day for five days, did not wash it because not everyone has the luxury of having a washer machine and dryer, so it was very humbling,” Junior League of High Point President Emily Thiel said.

The Junior League of High Point agreed that the initiative would make a good project for the provisional group this year.

The provisional group not only wore the same dress for a week, along with buttons that read “Ask Me About My Dress,” participants wanted to take the cause a step further.

“We want to make sure that we highlight the stories of real people here in our community,” provisional member Taylor Travers said.

The provisional group has added a fundraising event that will take place on March 8 that will help support The Career Closet at the YWCA High Point.

Women can go to the center to get professional clothes for work or job interviews.

“They may not have owned a dress or a suit since they were a child, and so to see individuals come in, be able to put on clothing, it lifts their spirits, it lifts their confidence,” YWCA High Point Executive Director Heidi Majors said.

“Some of the proceeds will go back directly to the career closet with the YWCA, so we can help fund maybe certain items that they're missing, if it’s more petite sizes or for the curvy women,” provisional member Grace Lackey said.

The March 8 event is running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point.

Tickets can be purchased online and will be available at the door.