Healthy recipes to help maintain health during National Nutrition Month

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s March and many people have already swayed from their New Year’s resolutions. Thankfully, Sheetz is offering several recipes to help you maintain your health during National Nutrition Month.

Chef Jason Amell is going to show us some new ideas at the Sheetz on North Main Street in High Point.

Greek Yogurt Fruit Smoothie

Ingredients:

3 oz – Blueberry pomegranate puree

8 oz – Greek yogurt

Ice

Directions:

In a blender add together blueberry pomegranate puree, greek yogurt and ice Blend until smooth.

Spring Chicken Flatbread

Ingredients:

6” Flatbread

4 oz – Grilled chicken strips

2 tablespoons – butter

1 oz – caramelized onion

1 slice – cheddar cheese

½ oz – honey mustard

1 oz – spring mix greens

Directions:

In a skillet melt two tablespoons of butter on medium-low heat, add onion. Cook the onion until it becomes slightly brown and caramelized. Spread honey mustard on flatbread. Place chicken on flatbread. Top with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese and add spring mix green. Fold flatbread in half and serve.

Protein Showdown

Ingredients:

3” flatbread

2 – egg whites

1 slice – cheddar cheese

1 slice – pepper jack cheese

Directions:

Cook egg whites in skillet or using your preferred cooking method. Place cheddar cheese on flatbread. Add cooked egg whites to flatbread. Top egg whites with pepper jack cheese. Fold flatbread in half and serve.

Chicken Quesadilla

Ingredients:

½ of a 12” tortilla

2 oz – grilled chicken strips

2 oz- shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: Warm tortilla in skillet and top with cheddar cheese and chicken strips.

When cheese is melted, flip in half and serve.