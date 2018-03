× Greensboro police officer charged with DWI

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was charged with DWI Wednesday morning, according to GPD Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

Officer J.A. Byrd was charged with DWI after his vehicle left the roadway in the 2700 block of Horse Pen Creek Road and became stuck.

Byrd was not injured.

Danielsen said Byrd was off duty and was in his personal vehicle.

Byrd has been placed on administrative duties.