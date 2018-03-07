× Greensboro man arrested after 12-year-old girl says he raped her ‘numerous times’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested after a 12-year-old girl said he raped her numerous times, according to WTVD.

On Jan. 13, officers with the Clinton Police Department contacted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office concerning the allegations.

The young girl told police she had been sexually assaulted “numerous” times by a man, with the most recent act happening that morning.

An investigation revealed that the 10-12 assaults took place in Wake County and dated back to 2011.

Bradley Gross, 44, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with ten counts of felony child abuse/sexual act and ten counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was placed under a $1,000,000 bond.