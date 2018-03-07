Grant money available for lead paint removal in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Grant money for lead paint removal is available for Greensboro residents thanks to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year the city was awarded $2.9 million.

Housing Rehabilitator Administrator Jennifer Freeman said that the application process began in January but there is plenty of time to apply within the allotted three-year cycle.

“It’s a program for pre-1978 housing in the city limits of Greensboro where we will remediate lead-based houses,” Freeman said. “So wherever we find them after we do a lead test, then we will come in and actually take care of those hazards to make it lead safe.”

The previous cycle ended in 2014. Freeman said that all municipalities are able to apply annually but the federal program is highly competitive.

“We have $ 2.5 million for lead-based paint hazards and then we have $400,000 for a healthy home supplement where we can go in and do other work to the house that needs to be done that is not related to lead-based paint,” Freeman said.

The city estimates they can repair 165 homes with this allotment.

For pre-qualification information and a link to the application, click here.