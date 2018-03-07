Former Page High School student, 10-year-old brother killed in Greensboro crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A former Page High School student and his 10-year-old brother were killed in a crash in north Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when a Hyundai sedan with two occupants was traveling southbound on Bass Chapel Road, south of Regents Park Lane. The Hyundai crossed the center line and was hit by a 2018 GMC pickup traveling northbound.

The driver of the Hyundai, Ronak Patel, 18, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The 10-year-old passenger, identified as Param Patel, was ejected and taken to the hospital where he also later died.

Ronak attended North Carolina State University and wanted to declare as an industrial engineering major. It's unclear which elementary school Param attended.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.