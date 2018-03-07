× Charges dropped against North Carolina mother who took children from grandma’s house

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Charges against a North Carolina woman who took her 1-year-old and 4-month-old children from their grandmother’s house Saturday night have been dropped, WTVD reports.

Authorities said the children were in the grandmother’s care as the result of a kinship agreement, not a court order.

Officers said 20-year-old Catrina D. Lucas took the children from their grandmother’s home Saturday night after they were placed there by the Department of Social Services.

Police identified the two children as Antoin Marsh and Destiny Marsh. Lucas and the children were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.

“At the time of the incident, the Department of Social Services (DSS) did not have a court order in place granting Lucas’ mother, the children’s grandmother, legal custody of the children,” police said. “A kinship agreement was in place at the time, which is a civil agreement not held to the same standard as a court order.”

The Fayetteville Police Department said they would still like to find Lucas and her children to make sure that they are safe.