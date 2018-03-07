Archdale pastor warns about email scam asking for thousands of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Rev. Allan Van Meter's messages usually come on Sunday’s at Archdale United Methodist Church on the pulpit.

However, recently a very important message of his was posted here on Facebook.

“We found these emails very troubling in what they were trying to get us to do,” Van Meter said.

Thursday, the church's administrative assistant received an email from someone claiming to be Van Meter.

“The fact that I was at a meeting at the time and that the email took place. In the email it said I am at a meeting, I cannot receive or send phone messages at this time but I can send out an email,” he said.

In the email, it claimed that the church had a new vendor from Tennessee and that a payment of nearly $6,000 needed to be sent out that day.

“The other thing that was interesting was that they obviously went on our web page and had our names spelled correctly and everything was perfect in that sense,” Van Meter said.

When he found out about the email he reported it to Archdale police. Then took their advice and posted a warning on Facebook.

The money was never sent.

For tips from the Better Business Bureau about to avoid these types of scams, click here.