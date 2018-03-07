× A 9-month-old died. One year later, parents, grandparents face charges.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina teacher has been charged with child neglect nearly one year after her 9-month-old baby died, according to WSOC.

Julisa White, a teacher at Saluda Trail Middle School in Rock Hill, is one of four people facing charges after her infant died after being exposed to fentanyl.

The girl’s father and grandparents — Yolanda Adams, Robert Adams and Harold Adams — were also charged. The baby died at the grandparent’s house and investigators called conditions there “unlivable.”

Warrants said White placed her children at “unreasonable risk” for letting them stay at the Adams’ home.

White is currently on paid administrative leave.