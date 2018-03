WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In an attempt to make the school a safer place, Winston-Salem State University held an emergency active shooter drill on campus Tuesday morning.

More than 200 people participated in the drill, including students, staff, volunteers and first responders.

Those near the school’s campus were asked to be alert to the drill.

DRILL: “Threat” is over, after action evaluations next, media briefing at 11:30. Full review on @myfox8 at 5. pic.twitter.com/8jEpRKIJz3 — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) March 6, 2018

DRILL: About a half hour into drill, several “victims” being treated. “Shooter” was originally in white SUV seen here. @WSSURAMS @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/oD2OVUnOwm — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) March 6, 2018

DRILL: Active shooter drill currently taking place at @WSSURAMS field house. Police, deputies, firefighters, EMS participating @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/5RvZPWVnBK — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) March 6, 2018