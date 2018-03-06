Winston-Salem police searching for suspect after attempted bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an attempted bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
At 2:41 p.m., a suspect came into the Wells Fargo Bank at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. holding a knife and demanded money.
The suspect also said he had a gun but did not show one.
The suspect left the bank without getting any money.
On Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police released a surveillance picture of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216