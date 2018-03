Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early diagnosis is essential when it comes to autism.

A study conducted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is helping parents predict autism in their child at an earlier age.

The ten-year study looked at the MRI brain scans of more than 500 infants. What researchers found was that the brains of babies who later went on to develop autism were much bigger in size.

UNC is planning another study to replicate their findings.